Recent Star Tribune headlines, editorials and letters to the editor have focused on the hateful speech President Donald Trump has spawned toward our congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Pundits are suggesting that it’s a re-election strategy to shore up his base of disaffected Americans who have not shared in American prosperity for several decades now, one going so far as to suggest that Omar is playing into Trump’s hand by being so “revolutionary.”

Voters would be better served by having a conversation about our politicians’ ideas and plans that answer questions like: How can corporate America again help create a prosperous, growing middle class? How can the power of giant corporations — over consumers, workers and small businesses — be constrained? How can the radical levels of wealth inequality be reversed?

How revolutionary is that stuff? Omar and her colleagues, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have offered detailed plans and ideas addressing such things. That’s the news I want to read about; that’s the stuff this next presidential campaign should be about.

As we head toward voting, let’s learn more about transformational politics — aimed at inclusivity for more Americans — and not disparage such as “revolutionary” or let Trump succeed in keeping us divided.

Andy Dawkins, St. Paul

PUERTO RICO

Amid gubernatorial turmoil, don’t forget about Hurricane Maria aid

A subtext to the Puerto Rico story (“Puerto Ricans exult over governor’s resignation,” July 26) that should get attention is that of the money Congress authorized to help the island recover from the two devastating hurricanes that obliterated so much in 2017, very little has been provided to the people of Puerto Rico. This is just one more example that stands out regarding the ineffective, incompetent and apparently uncaring nature of the several hundred thousand people working in the Washington, D.C., area who we call our federal government.

Dennis Dillon, Minneapolis

MUELLER’S TESTIMONY

Foreign interference is ignored, as is President Trump’s dishonesty

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s appearance before two U.S. House committees on Wednesday left me feeling very discouraged about the state of our democratic republic (“Mueller gave his testimony, so what’s next?” July 26). The report that Mueller’s team produced gave ample evidence that President Donald Trump broke the law by obstructing the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election, and evidence of the Trump campaign’s encouragement of this.

Our Constitution states that Congress may impeach and convict a president for high crimes and misdemeanors. The Mueller report gives convincing evidence that the president could be tried and convicted by Congress. It is Congress’ job to ensure that even the president of the United States is not above the law, and yet, for political reasons, neither the Democrats nor the Republicans are willing to subject Trump to impeachment and possible conviction. Political expediency and public opinion should not be the guiding principles here. Media spin and poll numbers should not deter Congress from determining Trump’s innocence or guilt.

To make matters worse, Republicans and conservative media commentators are broadcasting lies and fabrications to discredit Mueller and his team’s report. They claim bias based on the possible political leanings of some of the investigators and conclude that as a result the report must be false, regardless of the verifiable facts it presents. They claim that the investigation was started because of a dossier created for the Clinton campaign and that it is politically motivated as a result. It’s been clearly shown that this is not the case and that the investigation was started independently.

When the interference of foreign governments in our free elections is denied or ignored despite ample evidence that it occurred and is likely to be repeated, and when culpability for this and dishonesty on the part of the president is found not worthy of congressional action, the safety and integrity of our democracy is in danger. Unless this changes quickly, I’m personally very discouraged.

Ken Tobacman, Brooklyn Park

• • •

Never mind high crimes and misdemeanors — Mueller failed to sufficiently electrify us and deliver the high ratings that our news media demands and deserves. No electricity, no impeachment! Disastrous outcome for the Dems! Clearly, we should have had Mueller’s testimony delivered by a Kardashian, Cardi B or another reality TV star. Why did we not recruit the master of reality TV himself to self-indict? He certainly has shown that he is more than willing to oblige (“Russia, if you’re listening …”). Sure, Mueller’s testimony described an unprecedented attack by a foreign, hostile power on our democracy. Never mind that he provided compelling evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors. The real crime here is that Mueller failed to sell newspapers and ad time. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is right, it’s case closed based on insufficient sizzle factor. Did Mueller not realize that our financially stressed newspapers were counting on him? Say what you will about the president’s treasonous behavior, at least he never fails to be newsworthy and thoroughly entertaining.

Impeachment is dead! Four more years of high ratings!

Steven M. Pine, Hopkins

BEES

Minnesota designated a state bee. Now, we should work to save it.

Minnesota had pollinator protections on the brain this spring: designating the rusty patched bumblebee as our state bee and rolling out the Lawns to Legumes program to bring more bee habitat into our cities.

The same action hasn’t been there for pesticides. This month the Trump administration rolled back limitations on sulfoxaflor, regarded by Lori Ann Burd of the Center for Biological Diversity as a “reckless approval ... without any public process” and a “terrible blow to imperiled pollinators.” Our state legislators also neglected to take action for pollinator protection, failing to pass a ban on bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticides.

Pesticides, including neonicotinoids and sulfoxaflor, are killing bees and threatening them with extinction. Minnesota’s very own rusty patched bumblebee is officially listed as endangered. Historic prairie habitat across the state has been converted to monoculture agriculture with widespread bee-killing pesticide use, pushing our pollinators to the brink of extinction. Bees pollinate up to 1 in every 3 bites of food we eat, and continuing to use bee-killing pesticides like neonicotinoids and sulfoxaflor is reckless and only accelerating the extinction of our state bee and other pollinators across the state.

I hope to be able to proudly boast about my state bee for years to come when asked what it means to be a Minnesotan. Without banning bee-killing pesticides and protecting our pollinators, how many years do we have left for the rusty patched bumblebee to call our state home?

Ginny Lindberg, Minneapolis

THE TWINS

Please, stick with what’s working

OK, now that we have come to appreciate all of our Minnesota Twins, new and old, would it really be too much for management to leave the team intact for another year?

David Rosene, Brooklyn Park

