It is a sad day in Medical Alley as we are forced to accept the passing of Earl Bakken (“Medtronic founder Earl Bakken has died in his Hawaii home,” StarTribune.com, Oct. 22). Over the coming days, weeks, months and years, we will get to relive and recount amazing stories from the millions of people whose lives he touched. The family, friends, colleagues, students and patients. Earl will be remembered for his brilliance, passion and ingenuity. He will be remembered for countless contributions to the betterment of humankind and for what he meant to Minnesota. He will be remembered for his many creations, including Medtronic and the Bakken Museum.

Earl should also be remembered for his vision and commitment to organizing his community. He was one of the founders of the Medical Alley Association in 1984. Earl believed that the collaboration among health care leaders that characterized our Minnesota culture was to be celebrated and shared. He believed that the products and innovation in Medical Alley were the best in the world and that it was our collective responsibility to share this excellence. In the original plans for the Medical Alley Association, it was Earl’s vision that every health technology product that was packaged for shipping around the world would receive a “Made in Medical Alley” label. Earl wanted people to know that they were getting the best products from a place they could count on.

Earl’s vision for this community lives on today. Medical Alley is, as he envisioned, the place that can be counted on to deliver the greatest health technology and care innovations and products in the world. This is still the place that brings together health care leaders from every sector to collaborate in Minnesota in a way that doesn’t exist anywhere else. Earl knew how to build things that work and that would change people’s lives. That is true for Minnesota and the famous Medical Alley that he helped to create. Thank you, Earl. Your legacy lives on.

Shaye Mandle, Golden Valley

The writer is president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association.

SCHOOL BALLOT REQUESTS

Approve in core cities? Yes, and extrapolate that to other districts.

I agree with the Star Tribune’s endorsement of approving core cities’ school requests (editorial, Oct. 22). I base this upon the experience of my school district. Wayzata Public Schools requested funding in a referendum last November. The district stated the case that for years the educational funding had not kept up with inflation and the increasing educational costs. Much of the costs are related to mandated special-education services that are not adequately funded by the federal or state governments. The lost revenue must be furnished by local districts.

The Wayzata School District stated that since 2009, state funding increased an average of just 1 percent per year while costs increased by 3 percent. It is an illusion when members of the Legislature tell their constituents that public schools are being adequately funded.

Jeanne Thompson, Plymouth

WEDDING VIDEO CASE

A company shouldn’t get to choose what laws it prefers to follow

On Oct. 20, Opinion Exchange included the commentary “The state shouldn’t decide what stories we should tell.” Carl Larsen (the author) along with his wife owns Telescope Media Group. Their company films weddings, but not for same-sex couples. The state is threatening them with steep fines and 90 days in jail.

It’s really important to note that Carl states “we can’t tell stories demeaning others or promoting racism.”

Carl and his wife have received critical comments. To one particularly harsh comment, that their company “doesn’t deserve to exist,” Carl invites the reviewer to sit down in person and continue the conversation. Carl asks: “Who gets to decide? What are the rules?”

To that I say: Why are you even asking, Carl? The Civil Rights Act of 1964 made the decision for you.

You don’t get to cherry-pick which parts of the Civil Rights Act you want to follow. I don’t wish you, your family or your company any ill will. I do wish you would follow the law.

Teresa Maki, Minnetonka

As a wedding videographer, Carl Larsen would have us believe that the state of Minnesota is infringing on his free-speech rights should he and his wife be asked to provide services to same-sex couples. Minnesota has outlawed discrimination in providing “public accommodations” (goods and services) since 1885. In 1993, sexual orientation was added to the list of protected characteristics in the Minnesota Human Rights Act (MHRA). The law prevents a shop owner from discriminating against customers by refusing to sell his goods or services to everyone, or, for example, posting a sign that says, “We don’t serve (your kind) here.” The Larsens are asking the state for permission to do exactly that: “… if they (Carl and Angel Larsen) carry out their plan to expand into the wedding video business, they will decline requests to make wedding videos for same-sex couples and will post a statement publicizing this position on their website — acts that the Larsens acknowledge would violate the MHRA … ” (Telescope Media Group vs. Lindsey).

The Larsens’ request for exemption from the law has nothing to do with free speech. They’re asking the state for legal permission to discriminate against gay people by withholding services they otherwise provide to the public and to post a statement on his website: We don’t serve same-sex couples here. Hopefully the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will deny his request; otherwise, you may not be able to obtain a good or service because a business owner can legally refuse to serve your kind. The law is clear, so the Larsens’ recourse is to only provide services they are comfortable providing to everyone.

Steve Millikan, Minneapolis

NUCLEAR TREATY

U.S. pulling out? Seriously?

“Hundreds and hundreds who were fleeing … eyebrows of some were burned off and skin hung from their faces and hands” — from “Hiroshima,” a 1946 book by John Hersey. Gruesome.

By President Donald Trump’s own admission, he does not read much. As he considers withdrawing our country from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (“Trump says U.S. to pull out of nuke pact, Oct. 21), he must read “Hiroshima.” We must all read this book.

Our world has come a long way in not using nuclear weapons since the U.S. did in 1945. Anyone who would even consider using them is a fool, or if not a fool, a person with little regard for our world.

As you read “Hiroshima,” ask yourself: Is the INF Treaty and the use of nuclear weapons a bargaining chip to “make a deal”?

Varick L. Olson, Roseville

MEGA MILLIONS

A strange game. The rational way to win is not to play.

Now that the Mega Millions lottery has reached new heights at around $1.6 billion, it is time to once again compare it to that “Peanuts” tradition in which Lucy promises to hold the football for Charlie once again — and once again she pulls it away. Is this just like the lottery, which is a fool’s game. The best way to win the lottery is to never buy the ticket.

Cary Shaich, Plymouth