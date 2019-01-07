A motorist is about to plead guilty in a Stillwater courtroom to a gross misdemeanor for causing a crash that killed another driver, a woman who was pregnant with her second child at the time.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office said that Drew T. Fleming, 22, of North Hudson, Wis., will admit Monday afternoon to reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor in connection with the crash on Feb. 29, 2016, halfway between Lakeland and Bayport that killed 22-year-old Megan Goeltz of Hudson.

More than 13 months after the criminal complaint was filed, Assistant County Attorney Thomas Wedes said “it appears that he was texting while operating a motor vehicle.”

However, County Attorney Pete Orput said Monday, hours before Fleming’s anticipated guilty plea, that after his team “went to extraordinary measures to crack and search the defendant’s iPhone...nothing was there...he wasn’t on his phone when he crashed.”

The woman’s father, a safety consultant who trains people on distracted driving, had pushed for felony charges.

“We are extremely disappointed in all aspects of this situation,” Goeltz said, reflecting on the imminent plea agreement.

Drew Fleming

A Saab driven by Fleming was heading north on Hwy. 95, where it crossed the southbound lanes and veered into a ditch, the patrol said.

From the ditch, his car hit an embankment and went airborne into Goeltz’s Ford Fusion sitting at a stop sign at a three-way intersection on eastbound 22nd Street N.

Goeltz was raising her 3-year-old daughter on her own and employed at a nursing home in Hudson at the time of her death.