A driver was texting when his out-of-control car flew through the air and fatally crushed a woman sitting in her vehicle at an east metro intersection, a prosecutor on the case said Tuesday.

Drew T. Fleming, 21, of North Hudson, Wis., was charged in Washington County District Court last week with reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Megan Goeltz was fatally struck on Feb. 29, 2016, 10 days after her 22nd birthday, at a three-way intersection halfway between Lakeland and Bayport.

The criminal complaint did not specify how Fleming was allegedly distracted by his phone, but Assistant County Attorney Thomas Wedes said Tuesday that “it appears that he was texting while operating a motor vehicle.”

The charge against Fleming comes as legislation in Minnesota would prohibit drivers from using hand-held cellular phones and other electronic devices faces long odds of passing this session. The measure would have made Minnesota the 15th state, along with Washington, D.C., to ban motorists from using a hand-held cellphones while driving.

State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said shortly after the crash that potential charges against Fleming ranged from petty misdemeanor to felony.

Wedes said that the gross-misdemeanor count “fits within the evidence I can use.” He said a felony count was within reach of prosecutors, but there was evidence “obtained in a way that was not permissible.” He declined to elaborate.

Wedes said the prosecution met with the Goetz family, and “I think they are disappointed” that a felony count was not filed.

Goeltz was raising her 3-year-old daughter on her own and working at a nursing home in Hudson, said her father, Thomas Goeltz.

Soon after the wreck, Thomas Goeltz said his daughter’s death “really hits home for me. I’m a safety consultant. I train people on distracted driving.”

Goeltz, of Hudson, worked at the nursing home as a certified nursing assistant, her father said. It’s the same facility she used to visit when the preschool she attended many years ago would bring the kids over to cheer up residents.

According to the criminal complaint:

It was about 6:45 p.m. when Fleming’s northbound car crossed the opposite lanes of Hwy. 95, went into the ditch, hit an embankment and flew onto Goeltz’s car sitting at the intersection on eastbound 22nd Street North.

The complaint noted that Fleming lost control of his car “while he was distracted by his cellphone.”

A warrant has been issued for Fleming’s arrest. Fleming was not immediately available to comment. His mother, Angela Fleming, declined Tuesday to respond to the allegations or say whether her son has legal representation.