Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is active and will play through a reported high ankle sprain during his second return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

Peterson, 34, was listed questionable to play by Washington after suffering the injury in last weekend’s loss to San Francisco.

He’ll front a Washington (1-6) offense averaging 12.9 points per game. Peterson, the former Vikings star, previously returned to Minnesota as a Saints running back during the Vikings’ season-opening win in 2017. He’s seen a larger role the past two weeks under interim Redskins coach Bill Callahan, who replaced Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start.

The Vikings (5-2) are near full strength Thursday night except for receiver Adam Thielen, who injured his hamstring on a 25-yard touchdown catch in Detroit last weekend. Thielen did not practice this week, but a league source told the Star Tribune he’s expected to play Nov. 3 in Kansas City.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon has cleared the concussion protocol and is returning from a two-game absence.

Rookie receiver Olabisi Johnson will start for Thielen. Receiver Davion Davis, promoted from the practice squad on Thursday, is active for his first NFL game. He’s an undrafted rookie from Sam Houston State.

Vikings’ inactives: Thielen (hamstring), OT Oli Udoh, G Dru Samia, DT Armon Watts, DT Hercules Mata’afa, C Brett Jones and LB Cameron Smith.

Redskins’ inactives: QB Colt McCoy, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), SS Montae Nicholson, RB Chris Thompson (toe) and TE Vernon Davis.