The Vikings promoted receiver Davion Davis from their practice squad for tonight’s game against Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium (7:20 p.m., Ch. 9, NFL Network).

Davis is a rookie from Sam Houston State. In this Jerry Holt photo from training camp, he’s working on a special teams drill.

A roster spot was freed earlier this week when Marcus Sherels was released.

Adam Thielen is out for tonight’s game.