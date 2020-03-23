From New York to California, more than a half dozen governors and local leaders have moved in recent days to direct residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

These so-called “stay-at-home” or “shelter-in-place” orders are popping up across the country as leaders try to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Minnesota could be next. DFL Gov. Tim Walz has said a “shelter-in-place” order is a tool in his toolbox, though he’s not ready to issue one yet.

What is a “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” order?

They are an extreme form of social distancing, ordering people to stay inside their home and away from gatherings of any kind except for essential needs and services. But so far, in other states where these orders have been issued, that hasn’t meant a total lockdown.

What are considered essential needs and services?

The orders vary from state-to-state, but typically, people are still allowed to leave the house for things like groceries, medical needs and other supplies. And people who work in industries like health care, law enforcement, government, repairs, funeral services, utilities, veterinary care and child care are still allowed to go to work. Gas stations, grocery stores, banks and newsrooms have also stayed open under these orders. Some groups in Minnesota are preemptively asking for an exemption to any such order, including the Minnesota Bar Association, which sent a letter to the governor asking him to deem legal services as essential in the event he tells residents to shelter-in-place.

Are residents allowed outside?

Yes, states have allowed exceptions to get outside for exercise, to walk the dog or go on a hike with appropriate social distancing. Some governors have issued extra guidance for older residents, including New York, which is asking people who are 70 and older with underlying conditions to only go out alone or wear a mask if they are out with others.

What about liquor stores?

In many states, liquor stores have been allowed to stay open even under shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders.

Are there more restrictions for bars and restaurants?

Bars and restaurants in Minnesota are already closed to dine-in customers through at least March 27 under a separate executive order from the governor. Restaurants in most shelter-in-place states can still serve food through takeout or curbside pickup.

What about transportation like roads, transit and airports?

Even under restrictive shelter-in-place orders, governors are leaving their airports, roadways and public transit systems mostly up and running. But they are warning residents to limit their time in transit.

How are these orders enforced?

So far, these orders in the U.S. haven’t come with strict enforcement, and any order in Minnesota is expected to send a strong message to residents without imposing harsh penalties. Enforcement has been more strict in European countries with similar orders, where residents can be fined if they are outside of their home for non-essential services.

What is Walz saying?

On Monday, Walz reiterated that he’s not ready to issue any shelter-in-place order, but he is getting real-time data to help him make that decision. If it does happen in Minnesota, he said “more businesses would close, interactions would be more restricted than they are, but we would still need to get to the stores.” He also added that an order would likely last weeks or even months, so he isn’t taking it lightly.

How have shelter-in-place orders been used historically?

The term “shelter-in-place” has been traditionally used as an emergency warning to take immediate shelter in the event of something such as a chemical spill, an active shooter or a tornado. Lawmakers have now adopted the term in reference to orders to stay inside your home during the pandemic, though it varies from place-to-place. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others are referring to it as a “stay-at-home” order. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is calling his directive “Stay Safe, Stay Home.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned that terms like shelter-in-place cause panic and isn’t using either to describe his latest order.

What do the experts say?

Regardless of what you call it, experts say extreme social distancing measures have proven effective in places like China, where officials shut down Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, in January. That helped them isolate the virus in a few areas and focus their resources on the areas that needed it most.

“It’s clear that social distancing measures are the most effective thing we can do early on,” said Ryan Demmer, an associate professor in the epidemiology and community health division of the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. “So anything we can do to increase that has potential value.”