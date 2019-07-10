Police have identified the driver who crashed into a north Minneapolis bus shelter on Tuesday, leaving six people injured, as George Jensen of Champlin.

Jensen, 83, was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2002 gold Ford van that plowed into the shelter at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue N. about 9:25 a.m. after hitting a Metro Transit bus, according to a Metro Transit police report.

The report lists few other details about the incident that stunned witnesses and has investigators trying to find out exactly what happened. What is known is that Jensen was briefly taken into custody after the crash, but was later released. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had not been charged.

Police have not indicated whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, or if there was a motive. But they did say that the crash was not a result of a chase. The van remains at impound, according to the police report.

Calls to Jensen's home have not been returned. His criminal record is limited to minor traffic infractions.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said police would get security video from local businesses to aid in the investigation.

At least six people were hurt, including three critically, when a van slammed into a crowded bus stop shelter in north Minneapolis. All six were transported to hospitals.

One man who was at the bus stop and injured was treated at the scene and released. Three other men who were critically hurt were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Two men who sustained noncritical injuries were taken to HCMC. Victims range from age 52 to 61 and their conditions were not immediately known on Wednesday.

Preliminary information confirmed witness accounts that Jensen was heading south on Lyndale Avenue in a van and clipped the mirror of a southbound Route 22 bus that had stopped at W. Broadway to unload passengers. Jensen backed up and struck the mirror for a second time, then went around the corner and crashed into the bus shelter on Broadway, Padilla said.

Shauntae Cosby, who was a passenger on the Route 22 bus, watched in horror as the van accelerated and jumped the curb, landing on at least one man.

"Nobody could believe what happened. It was just quiet," she said.

Witnesses began yelling at Jensen, who got out of his vehicle and stood expressionless.

"He didn't look worried and he showed no remorse," said Cosby.

Bystanders tended to one victim pinned under the van until paramedics arrived. They kept talking to him so he wouldn't lose consciousness.

The mangled shelter and broken glass covered the sidewalk at the bus stop in front of a strip mall that includes a Cricket Wireless outlet, a liquor store and a check-cashing business. The bus stop is a popular place for people to hang out, and it was busy Tuesday morning.

Authorities blocked off W. Broadway between Lyndale and Aldrich avenues near a Cub Foods store for several hours while they tended to the injured and worked to reconstruct the crash.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.