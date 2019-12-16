Police and paramedics were called earlier this month to the north Minneapolis home where a man was fatally shot by officers Sunday, according to a public incident report.

The report says officers, paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the house in the 3000 block of N. Thomas Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 1 for an unspecified emergency, though a firetruck that responded was sent away shortly after arriving on the scene. The report offered no other details about the nature of the call.

Police returned shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man who had fired a gun inside the home, sending frightened family members outside into the cold night. Officials said that after a brief standoff, the man emerged from the house holding a "long gun" and shot at officers, who returned fire. The officers' body cameras were activated throughout the incident, officials said.

A police spokesman said Sunday that police had been called to the home a week before the shooting, but it wasn't immediately clear whether he was referring to the Dec. 1 incident or another episode.

The identities of the man who was killed and the officers involved hadn't been released as of Monday morning. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates most police shootings, said it would release the names of the officers after it has had a chance to interview them. A source said that as many as eight officers have been placed on standard administrative leave, though it is not clear how many of them fired their weapons.

On Monday, BCA investigators continued the tedious task of reconstructing the events that led to the shooting.

According to emergency dispatch audio, a 911 caller said her father fired a shot inside the home but no one was hit. Police later were alerted to "at least a couple long guns in the house," according to the audio.

A dispatcher also informed officers that the caller's 70-year-old grandmother was the only other person left in the home.

Officers were able to talk to other family members at the scene and brought a translator to the home because the man was Hmong and not fluent in English.

The man was taken by ambulance to nearby North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

None of the officers involved were injured, nor was anyone inside of the home, according to department spokesman John Elder.

It's the latest in a string of domestic violence cases that have turned deadly in the city. A 27-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on Thanksgiving and a man shot and killed his ex-wife and two sons on Dec. 1.

This was the second police shooting this year. The first was in early August, also in the Jordan neighborhood, under similar circumstances as officers fatally shot 32-year-old Mario Benjamin after he reportedly shot and wounded his longtime girlfriend.

Sunday's homicide — defined as the death of an individual at the hands of another — was the city's 47th of the year, a tally that includes the two police shootings.