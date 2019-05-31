A family-run startup and a property developer took a step forward toward building a distillery near the Surly brewery in the Prospect Park neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Cousins Michael and Patrick O’Shaughnessy and the Wall Cos. submitted site plans for the O’Shaughnessy Distillery to city planners ahead of a committee meeting next Thursday.

The plans show a 27,000-square-foot building surrounded by several outdoor seating areas and a 122-space parking lot.

The building will be on Malcolm Avenue on the back side of the Surly brewery. It will be next to grain silos that are on the west side of the Surly property and across the street from a wall-climbing center that Wall previously announced. The firm is also developing a mixed-use project called Malcolm Yards that includes a food hall and grocery.

The O’Shaugnessy cousins plan to make potato-based vodka, American bourbon, American & Irish gin, rum, Irish style liqueurs and an Irish single malt whiskey in the plant, according to documents filed with city planners.

The project will rehabilitate an existing three-story building that dates back to 1945 and was used as a potato processing facility. The brothers plan to turn that building into a cocktail lounge that customers would experience at the end of tours of the distillery.

This 1945 building on Malcolm Avenue would be rehabbed and anchor the O'Shaughnessy Distillery project.

The existing building’s brick exterior will be updated and a large boarded-up portion of one wall will be replaced with glass. The rest of the facility will be consist of two structures of mixed wood, glass and concrete materials.

The project needs city planners to approve a variance for the sizable parking lot.

The cousins and developers disclosed the plans to neighborhood residents at a meeting in March.