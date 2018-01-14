“Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr. has been tapped to perform “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis next month.

Odom won a Tony portraying Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical hit “Hamilton.”

His rendition of “America the Beautiful” will be sung before kickoff of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4. Pink has the national anthem honors, and Justin Timberlake is the game’s halftime act.

Other “America the Beautiful” performers at previous Super Bowls include: Rays Charles, Mary J. Blige & Marc Anthony, Faith Hill and Alicia Keys.

Odom most recently appeared on a bill with Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz and Judi Dench in the movie “Murder on the Orient Express.” for Twentieth Century Fox. He also recently put on a solo concert in New York at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which will be broadcast as an hourlong PBS special on April 24.