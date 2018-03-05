Hey, happy Monday! It’s the start of another work week and the return of that persistent white stuff blanketing the state like it was paid to do so.

You’re going to need some coffee.

If you want to insert even *more* excitement into your reset day, consider checking out Parallel – the Twin Cities’ newest coffee shop, and the site of many Instagrams and many more to come.

Here’s what you can expect: third-wave coffee and a modest menu of eats at competitively reasonable prices in a warehouse-like building on the edge of the North Loop.

Floor-to-ceiling, paned windows allow plenty of light to stream into the minimally designed space. There are exposed pipes, a couple of seating areas and a marble-topped counter.

The coffee menu won’t blow you away with any wild or colorful experiments – see Penny Coffee’s new activated charcoal latte – but the brew is solid. Filter coffee, from Guatemala and Colombia, runs at $3.25 a cup, and the same with the espresso, sourced from Costa Rica and Ethiopia.

Snacks include paninis, baguette sandwiches using local Red Table meats ($8-$10), soup, and a couple of substantial, $5 salads.

Parallel, 145 Holden St. N., Mpls., also serves a modest selection of wine and beer and holds a happy hour with discount specials plus cheese and charcuterie plates from 5 p.m. to close (6 p.m. on weekends, 7 p.m. on weekdays) every day.