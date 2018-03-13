Seven children and one adult were injured when a semitrailer truck broadsided a school van near Benson, Minn., on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

"It's very traumatic. ... It's a horrific crash," Swift County Sheriff John Holtz said. "And with children involved ... it really hits home."

The Sheriff's Office said everyone on the bus — its driver and seven children — was hurt. The children range from about 8 to 16 years old.

Holtz said the van was "T-boned" when it entered the intersection. "The van was coming off a gravel road crossing a car road," he said.

The Sheriff's Office received the 911 call just before 4 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash on County Road 20 and County Road 63 NW in Danvers, Minn., which is west of St. Cloud.

Upon responding, deputies were told the crash involved a school van from Hancock, Minn., carrying seven children home from school and a semi.

First responders transported an adult driver of the van and the schoolchildren to two local hospitals, a news release said. At least two people were airlifted to hospitals in the Twin Cities, Holtz said at a news conference late Monday. The semi driver was not hurt, he added.

Hancock Superintendent Loren Hacker said school officials are working with authorities to help the students and the families.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora