The driver of a van carrying schoolchildren home failed to yield when she collided with a semitrailer truck at a rural intersection in western Minnesota, the big rig's driver said Tuesday.

The crash injured the driver of the Hancock School District van and seven children, three critically, shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in Swift County at County Roads 20 and 63 near Benson, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two siblings were taken by air ambulance to the Twin Cities for treatment of serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office added.

Harleigh Schlief, 16, and his sister Savannah Schlief, 14, were in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. Two other Schlief children, 12-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Blade, were in stable condition.

Also in critical condition was Gaige Sanderson, 16. Korah Schroeder, 10, was in stable condition and Braydn Sanderson, 15, was treated for his injuries and released.

The van's driver was identified as Judith Van Eps, 68, and described by the Sheriff's Office as being in stable condition. She is listed on the district website as a paraprofessional.

Authorities say seven schoolchildren and a driver suffered injuries after a school van collided with a semi in western Minnesota.

Jeremy Beyer, who farms in the area, said he was driving east on County Road 20 and had the right of way when the southbound van on County Road 63 hit him.

"It looked like she was going to yield, but she didn't stop," said Beyer, 43. "She drove into the side of me and hit the trailer."

Beyer, who came away a little sore but otherwise unharmed, said he was not distracted in any way at the time nor impaired by drugs or alcohol.

He said it took him 20 minutes to get out his jackknifed truck, which ended up in the ditch with both doors damaged.

"It was another 10 minutes" before the first ambulances showed up and provided medical attention to the injured van occupants, he said.

Sheriff John Holtz and District Superintendent Loren Hacker both said they would be revealing more information later Tuesday about the crash.