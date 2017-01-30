To Allen Scarsella, shooting at oncoming Black Lives Matter protesters on Nov. 23, 2015 was the only thing he could to protect himself.

On the witness stand Monday, He told his version of the events that night that led to five people shot and wounded — and to him standing trial on felony riot and assault charges.

Under questioning by his attorney, Peter Martin, Scarsella told the jury and three friends went to the protest at the north Minneapolis police precinct to live stream it, but then quickly found themselves surrounded by an angry crowd, questioning if they were with the police or KKK, he told a jury. After taking a punch to the cheek, the four were able to get away from the crowd and started walking north up Morgan Avenue.

But then they saw a group of five to seven protesters break off and come after them.

Scarsella said he told them to get back “20 or 30 times.” But Scarsella said the group continued to yell at them, threatening to beat them.

“One said, ‘White boy, you’re going to die,’ ” Scarsella said.

Scarsella, 24, said within a matter of seconds the crowd started to rush them. When he saw a man closest to him pull out what he believed was a weapon, Scarsella pulled out his gun and opened fire.

“I was really scared, the situation got totally out of control,” he said.

In opening statements, prosecutors say Scarsella’s racist beliefs led to the shooting, and bolstered their arguments with text messages he exchanged with friends, that included telling a friend to target practice for “when we have to shoot black guys.” Another time he wrote his current gun was “not killing brown people dead enough.” Last week, Burnsville police officer Brett Levin, who encouraged Scarsella to turn himself in, admitted that he exchanged racially-charged texts with Scarsella. Levin resigned last week.

Pressed under cross examination by Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Judith Hawley about the texts, Scarsella claimed they were harmless.

They were private text messages between me and a friend, a friend who knew me very well,” he testified. “They were’t meant to offend anybody; offend any kind of general audience, they weren’t meant to be taken seriously, even by us.

“None of those things directed my actions,” he added. “I never acted on any of those things.”

Asked by Hawley if his racist texts were “just words,” he said, “yes.”

So you can bandy around N-word and it doesn’t mean anything to you?” Hawley asked.

“I believe in freedom of speech,” he replied.

Scarsella, also testified that he attended United States Military Academy at West point for two years before he left during a misconduct investigation. He also applied to become a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol in 2014.

Under questioning, Scarsella admitted that he had no experience with the issues faced by people of color.

“I’m ignorant about them, and I think that led me to the texts I sent.” he said.

Along with Scarsella, Nathan Gustavsson, 22, of Hermantown, Daniel Macey, 27, of Pine City and Joseph Backman, 28, of Eagan, stand charged with second-degree riot and aiding an offender. Gustavsson took the stand in Scarsella’s defense on Friday.