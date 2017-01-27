Nathan Gustavsson’s attorney warned him not to testify in the trial of Allen Scarsella, his co-defendant in the Nov. 23, 2015 Black Lives Matter protest where five people were shot.

On Friday morning, it became clear as to why. Under a blistering cross-examination, Gustavsson had to answer why he sent racist and inflammatory texts before the shooting. His phone had a photo of a racist caricature of a black man sitting atop a toilet with a rifle pointed at it. The day of the shooting he had a picture of people being run over by a car accompanied with the text, “Protesting is great, but I have to get to work.”

Before going to the protest, he sent a text to a friend saying that the protest was “[Racial slur] rioting in Minneapolis over dead [racial slur].”

Gustavsson took the stand on Thursday afternoon in Scarsella’s defense, where he explained his version of what led to the shooting near Minneapolis’ 4th police precinct, where protesters had gathered in response to the death of Jamar Clark, an unarmed black man killed by police.

Gustavsson said that when he, Scarsella and two other friends arrived to livestream the protest, they were quickly surrounded by about 20 to 30 protesters.

He said that as the four tried to get away from the crowd, he was sucker punched from behind. Scarsella picked him up and they continued to walk north up Morgan Avenue. A small group of about six to seven protesters broke off.

“One of them was saying, ‘I’m going to beat your ass,’ ” Gustavsson said.

As the group got closer to Scarsella and Gustavsson, one of them pulled a knife while only a few feet away, Gustavsson testified.

“Mr. Scarsella drew his weapon and shot the man,” Gustavsson said. Soon after, Gustavsson said Scarsella shouted, “Run!”

He said Scarsella’s response to pull his gun and fire “was up there with some of the quickest I’ve ever seen.”

Earlier in the trial, shooting victims testified that they ran after Gustavsson and Scarsella after hearing them shout racial obscenities. Gustavvson denied that. He said he only heard Scarsella repeatedly say, “please let us leave.”

None of the shooting victims said they ever saw a knife used to threaten Scarsella or Gustavsson.

Scarsella is charged with felony riot and assault. Gustavsson, 22, along with Daniel Macey, 27, of Pine City and Joseph Backman, 28, of Eagan, stand charged with second-degree riot and aiding an offender.

Gustavsson’s testimony resumed, one day after former Burnsville police officer Brett Levin resigned after admitting on the witness stand that he exchanged racist texts with Scarsella, who he knew since high school.