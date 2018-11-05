A week after landing a date on Kiss’ second so-called final tour in 2019, Twin Cities metal fans can also now look ahead to Ozzy Osbourne’s second or maybe third final local show at Xcel Energy Center on July 6 with thrash-metal vets Megadeth opening.

Tickets for the Ozzman’s No More Tours 2 show in St. Paul – which comes 27 years after his first No More Tours outing in 1992 – will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or the arena box office and range in price from $37 to a crazy-train $575. Pre-sale options start Tuesday.

The date comes on the second U.S. leg of Ozzy’s supposed farewell outing, which started this past summer. He also did a farewell tour with his old band Black Sabbath that hit Target Center in 2016, but then he returned to the road as a solo act, including a gig outside Treasure Island Casino in August 2017.

Zakk Wylde, who anchored Ozzy’s band in the ‘90s and ‘00s and is also the bandleader of Black Label Society, has rejoined as his guitarist. As for Ozzy himself, the singer turns 70 next month and has been battling a variety of ailments of late, but he told Rolling Stone he’s ready to roll on with these latest dates.

“Sometimes my voice goes out, but you get on with it,” he told the magazine. “I want to go out there and give them the best show ever. ... For a 70-year-old guy, I ain’t doing too bad.”

On a more reliable note, Dave Mustaine’s Megadeth once again features Minnesota native and co-founder Dave Ellefson on bass and has been firing on all cylinders of late.