Almost 20 years after the original lineup of Kiss went on its farewell outing, what’s left of the self-proclaimed Hottest Band in the World is saying goodbye to fans in 2019 with its End of the Road Tour, which includes a March 4 date at Target Center.

Tickets to the Monday night concert go on sale this Friday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. via the Target Center box office, online at TargetCenter.com or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX. Seats will be priced $32.50 on up to $1,003. Nope, that’s not a typo.

The Minneapolis date falls five weeks after the tour’s Jan. 31 kickoff in Vancouver and includes three other Upper Midwest shows March 1 in Milwaukee, March 6 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, and March 7 at CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

There have been murmurings of Kiss’ long-exiled original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss and maybe some other past members rejoining the current lineup at some point on the tour, but that still seems very iffy. Those rumors were helped along when Frehley rejoined Simmons on stage at a benefit concert at CHS Field in St. Paul last year (the two ex-bandmates have since played other dates together, too).

In an interview last month with Rolling Stone teasing to the upcoming tour, Simmons’ co-founding partner Paul Stanley coyly avoided answering those rumors one way or another, but he did make it clear that Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer – the guitarist and drummer, respectively, for the past two decades -- will be anchoring the band for the duration of this latest trek. Stanley also told Rolling Stone he has been working to make sure his voice will be in good shape for the farewell outing, after he has sounded less-than-hot on tour for most of the past decade.