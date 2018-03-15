The Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Twin Cities man last year after a struggle inside an RV will not face criminal charges.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it would not pursue charges against deputy Andre Rongitsch, or, the three other officers who were present when he shot Darren Jahnke.

“I guess I had prayed that it would be different, but I know the history of these types of cases,” Jahnke’s sister, Jenny Vance, said Thursday. “I guess I wasn’t extremely shocked [with the decision], but I was very disappointed.”

An e-mail written by Ramsey County Attorney John Choi to his staff regarding the case said that Jahnke had put a deputy’s life in danger.

“Deputy Lisa Daly was fighting for her life after she was tackled to the ground by Darren Jahnke,” said the e-mail. “Physical evidence including visible injuries to Deputy Daly’s body, a damaged and separated holster, and DNA evidence found on the gun all corroborate the statements given by eyewitness statements. Based upon his training and the situation at hand, Deputy Andre Rongitsch had no other course of action other than to fire his weapon, which he did as a last resort to stop the immediate threat that was posed to Deputy Daly.”

Vance said that an independent autopsy commissioned by the family was scheduled to take place Thursday. She said she had no updated information about the autopsy.

“I really don’t know what I hope to find,” she said. “I just want to know something.”

Jahnke, 47, was shot April 16 inside an RV parked in the 3200 block of Fanum Road in Vadnais Heights. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said at the time that a preliminary investigation showed that deputies on patrol approached a car parked near the RV. A woman in the car told them that Jahnke was inside the RV.

Deputies attempted to speak with Jahnke. Four deputies entered the RV and a struggle ensued, prompting two deputies to deploy their Tasers, which were ineffective. Jahnke then allegedly disarmed one of the deputies, and deputy Andre Rongitsch fired his weapon, striking Jahnke.

Jahnke’s family said he was fixing his best friend’s RV when the shooting occurred.

Rongitsch, Daly and the other deputies at the scene, Doug Haider and Sara Naglosky, were placed on standard administrative leave following the shooting and are back on regular duty.

The BCA forwarded its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Jan. 24 for review of possible charges.

Jahnke’s family held a news conference outside of the sheriff’s office in late February to voice concerns about the investigation and what they characterized as poor communication from the BCA and Ramsey County medical examiner’s office.

