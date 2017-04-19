Family members Wednesday identified the man fatally shot in a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies inside a camper parked on a street in Vadnais Heights.

Darren Jahnke, 47, died Sunday night inside the recreational vehicle that was parked in the 3200 block of Fanum Road, said his former wife and two siblings.

Four Ramsey County deputies were placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues. Three days after the shooting, the BCA has yet to reveal specifics about the confrontation. Nor has the agency released the name of the man killed or identified the deputies involved.

“There was some sort of confrontation, and he got shot somehow,” said Mark Jahnke, Darren’s brother. “As of right now, we don’t know anything” about what led to the shooting.

Jenny Vance said her brother “was a good person. Our hearts are broken.”

Karol Reykjavik was married to Darren Jahnke, who grew up in Ellsworth, Wis., moved to the Twin Cities when he was about 20 years old and worked at the Ford plant in St. Paul for roughly six years.

She said their marriage of 10 years dissolved after he fell and suffered a serious head injury several years ago while helping a neighbor in Mahtomedi with an outdoor deck.

“He was never the same again,” said Reykjavik, adding that her ex-husband turned to illicit drugs. “Before he hurt his head he was a wonderful human being.”

The RV became a roving home for him, she said.

Businesses in the area said this week that the beat-up camper had become a fixture in the area.

John Eastham, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office, said deputies on routine patrol came upon the “suspicious” RV and a parked car on Fanum Road. Four deputies found the man inside the RV and a woman inside the car. BCA spokeswoman Jill Oliveira said the woman in the car was interviewed by investigators and released.

Deputies were not wearing body cameras, but investigators are reviewing video captured by squad car cameras at the scene.

Vadnais Heights, which does not have its own police force, contracts with the county for police services.