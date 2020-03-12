Minneapolis and St. Paul put a number Thursday on how much drivers need to slow down in the cities. The new speed limits are 25 mph on arterial streets and 20 mph on residential streets.

The limit is currently 30 mph on city-owned streets in both cities. Leaders from both cities announced the new limits at a joint event Thursday.

The new signs will go out on the arterial streets first, and should be done for all streets by October, officials said.

For years, the speed limits on city streets were set by state law. Last year, legislators gave local governments to authority to set those limits.

The cities proposed the lower speed limits as part of their effort to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries and make streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers. It follows similar action by cities across the nation, including New York City, Seattle and Boston.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.