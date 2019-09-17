To save lives on city streets, Minneapolis wants drivers to hit the brakes.

The city is considering lowering speed limits on most, if not all, city-owned streets as one way to end deaths and injuries caused by car crashes by 2027, transportation officials said Tuesday.

Other measures include installing traffic cameras to enforce speed limits, and adding bollards or repainting crosswalks to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The recommendations to the City Council were part of Vision Zero, a campaign launched in 2017 by the city under then-Mayor Betsy Hodges. Transportation officials hope to bolster both enforcement and safety measures across the city starting next year.

According to Tuesday’s presentation, the top five behaviors leading to accidents on city streets are all related to driving: speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, running red lights and unsafe turning.

The speed limit on most city streets is 30 mph. City officials leading the safety improvement work said they are still unsure where they will lower speed limits and by how much. They will conduct a “technical analysis” in order to make sure the changes are “defensible,” said Steve Mosing, traffic operations engineer for the city.

Other major cities, including Boston and Portland, have recently reduced speed limits and found accidents to drop, they said.

In addition, Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2020 budget would revive a traffic enforcement unit with three new officers. Some council members, including Council President Lisa Bender, were skeptical that more traffic enforcement would solve the problem.

Adding traffic cameras or other forms of automated traffic enforcement might take more time to implement, as the city would first need the Legislature’s approval, said Ethan Fawley, program coordinator for Vision Zero.

This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.