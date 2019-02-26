A new $63 million luxury hotel has opened in the historic Thresher Square complex in downtown Minneapolis where farm machinery was manufactured more than a century ago.

The Canopy by Hilton is the final piece of a $150 million redevelopment of a block sandwiched between the Mississippi River and the rapidly burgeoning neighborhood that has sprung up around U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I enjoy doing these types of projects where you can really change a neighborhood,” said George Sherman, chief executive of Sherman Associates, as he gave a tour of the finished hotel, which is located on the corner of Park Avenue and S. 3rd Street

The 183-room, full-service hotel opened Monday and offers more than 20 different room layouts with varying floor levels and ceiling heights (some as tall as 20 feet) thanks to the fact that Thresher Square is actually two buildings that were constructed side by side, one in 1900 (which is six stories) and the other in 1904 (which is seven stories).

Farm equipment was manufactured at Thresher Square until the 1970s, when it was converted into offices. Sherman bought the property in 2015. Ultimately, strong interest swayed him to turn Thresher Square into a hotel.

Likely the first thing that guests will notice as they enter the hotel is the chunky wooden beams that frame the structure and open up to a large floor-to-ceiling atrium.

The lobby at the Canopy by Hilton at Thresher Square.

“You can’t build this way anymore,” said Shane LaFave, Sherman’s director of multifamily development who helped lead the Thresher Square project.

The beams were examined for structural integrity and about 20 percent had to be replaced. Beams fashioned from Douglas fir had to be shipped in from the Pacific Northwest and lifted into place by crane. The beam replacement may have delayed the project a couple of months, but the heavy timber makes the property distinctive, Sherman said.

While earlier the lobby had been dark and cavelike, the development team added skylights to let in much needed light into the atrium.

The furnishings are made up layers of warm colors and multiple fabrics that seem to capture the feeling of “hygge,” (pronounced HUE-gah), a Danish word that symbolizes a type of cozy atmosphere that makes people feel content.

In the lower level, limestone and brick walls are exposed in a juxtaposition of sleek and modern meeting spaces and a sunken bar and cocktail area.

The DLR Group design firm was the architect for the project and Frana Cos. served as the construction contractor. Thresher Square is on the National Register of Historic Places and federal and state historic tax credits allowed the development to happen, Sherman said. Umbra, the hotel’s restaurant and bar which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers patrons Minnesotan staples like walleye from the Red Lake Nation Fishery and cheese from Faribault fused with French cuisine.

Sherman Associates also has a lease signed for a Denver restaurant scheduled to open in May in a 3,000-square-foot space still on the ground level of the hotel along S. 3rd Street.

All of the buildings on Sherman’s block including the Old Spaghetti Factory building, which houses Sherman’s offices, the new Trader Joe’s and East End apartments, which is about 70 percent occupied since opening last summer, are connected through a shared underground parking garage.

There has been concern by some developers that new hotels have flooded the market. Sherman said Minneapolis remains a good hospitality market especially for business travelers.

“I think it’s the newer hotels that are capturing the market,” Sherman said.

The hotel’s proximity to U.S. Bank Stadium and cultural venues like the Guthrie Theater are a large attraction. The hotel is already sold out for the four days that the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four will be in town during April.

Now that his redevelopment of the block is complete, Sherman said he has several other projects to focus on. He said his company will announce another large addition in the area soon though he didn’t share details. Sherman Associates also has plans for a nearby mixed-use development with possibly an expanded Fire Station 1.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet