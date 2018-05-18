Minnesota bursts with vacation possibilities. There are more mom-and-pop operations than you can shake a s’more stick at, plus the usual lakeside legends (think Lutsen Resort and Grand View Lodge) and new classics in the making, like Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior. The Star Tribune’s online Resort Finder reveals a wealth of options, each represented by a pushpin icon on an interactive map of Minnesota. The web-based tool carries more than 60 resort reviews written by Star Tribune readers and reporters. Just click on a pin to get a description of the resort located at that spot, a link to the resort’s website and other useful information. In some areas, such as the Brainerd Lakes, great clusters of icons overlap; just expand the map to distinguish one from the other. Here is a small sample of the info that Resort Finder holds. For the full picture, go to tinyurl.com/zkvaobh and let the search begin.

Geneva Beach Resort

On Lake Geneva, two miles from downtown Alexandria, this resort offers a range of lodging, from studios to a four-bedroom cottage. “It’s a great place for the kids to hang out and play on the beach or just relax and enjoy the atmosphere,” the reviewer wrote. Plus, it’s right on a bike path (1-320-763-3200; genevabeachresort.com).

Melgeorge’s Elephant Lake Lodge

Tucked into forest near Voyageurs National Park, Melgeorge’s 11 cabins and eight lodge rooms occupy a former logging camp. A third generation of mom-and-pop proprietors runs the resort. The lake hosts water-skiing and canoe rides around beautiful Buzzard Island (1-800-205-9001; melgeorges.com).

Dickerson’s Lake Florida Resort

On quiet Lake Florida, visitors can sit on their private deck and listen to the call of loons. The beach is beautiful and runs in front of all but three of its 13 cabins, which are immaculate and kept up-to-date. Among the perks: homemade doughnuts, beach and lake toys and bikes free for use by resort guests (1-320-354-4272; dickersonsresort.com).

Northern Pine Lodge

This old-school resort sits on an idyllic peninsula on Potato Lake. It has a swimming beach, paddleboats, kayaks, bicycles, mini-golf, an old clay tennis court, docks for fishing and rowboats for rent. At its heart is a beautiful 100-year-old log building with pool tables, arcade games and a stone fireplace (1-218-732-5103; northernpinelodge.com).

Auger’s Pine View Resort

The reviewer has held family gatherings here for years and found activities to amuse all ages. Among the resort’s 12 cabins is the “Tin Can,” a three-bedroom mobile home beloved by her high school- and college-aged grandchildren. The resort boasts a large Family Reunion Center, with windows facing the lake (1-888-705-5253; augerspineview.com).

Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior

The 12 cabins perched on Lake Superior’s shore are picture-perfect. Their classic exterior — red logs with white trim — comes coupled with modern comforts, such as stainless steel kitchens, flat-screen TVs and gas fireplaces. Woolen blankets at the foot of the beds keep the vibe old-school (1-218-389-4522; breezyonsuperior.com).

Cove Point Lodge

“You don’t have to be Norwegian to enjoy Cove Point Lodge or the Norwegian complimentary breakfast,” the reviewer wrote. All rooms here face Lake Superior. Its central location on Hwy. 61 makes for easy side trips to Duluth, Lutsen and Grand Marais (1-800-598-3221; covepoint­lodge.com).

Got one for us? If you have a favorite Minnesota resort you’d like us to add to Resort Finder, go to tinyurl.com/ya4co3th.