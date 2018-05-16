Reviews:
A guide to your favorite Minnesota getaways
Use Resort Finder by clicking on a push pin to see the approximate location and details of your favorite vacation spots in Minnesota. Don't see your favorite resort, add it to the map by sending the name of the resort, the address, phone number, website and one or two sentences about what makes it special to Star Tribune's Resort Finder. Also include your name, where you are from and a phone number (in case we need more details).
Resort Finder: Add your favorite resort or getaway
Use this handy form to add your favorite resort to the map. Also, make sure to include your name, where you are from and a phone number, in case we need more details. (We won't share your phone number. Note: It may take some time before your item appears on the map. We want to make sure all information is correct and that it will map correctly. We appreciate your patience.
