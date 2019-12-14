Minnesota State plays at Slippery Rock in the Division II football semifinals and St. John's plays at Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Division III today.
Here are the links to where you can watch the games if you an ESPN subscriber.
Both games are on ESPN3, which is available on the web by going to https://www.espn.com/watch/
A direct link to to the MSU Mankato game is here | Listen to the game broadcast here
A link to the St. John's game is here | Listen to the game broadcast here
Click here for previews of today's games
The Division II bracket is here.
The Division III bracket is here.
