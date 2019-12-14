Division II PLAYOFFS Semifinals

Minnesota State Mankato (13-0) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m. Saturday: The first-ever meeting between the two features the top two offenses in Division II. Minnesota State Mankato, making its fourth semifinal appearance since 2012, is averaging 47.2 points per game. Slippery Rock, in the semifinals for the first time since 1998, is averaging 48.6 points. Mavericks RB Nate Gunn is third in D-II with 1,557 rushing yards and second with 26 rushing TDs. The Mavericks are giving up only 12.7 points per game. Slippery Rock QB Roland Rivers leads D-II in passing efficiency (188.40). He has completed 301 of 431 passes for 4,261 yards. He has thrown 50 TD passes with six interceptions.

Division III PLAYOFFS Semifinals

St. John's (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday: Both teams reached the semifinals with impressive quarterfinal victories last week on the road. The Johnnies outlasted Wheaton (Ill.) 34-33 to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2003. The Warhawks beat Division III defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor 26-7 to reach the semifinals for the 12th time since 2005. Johnnies QB Jackson Erdmann leads D-III in passing yards (4,698) and is third in TD passes (46). The Warhawks are 109-4 at home over the past 15 years and have won 19 consecutive home games. The teams last played in 2008, when the Warhawks won 37-7 in the first round of the playoffs.

JOEL RIPPEL