Minnesota schools could have more flexibility to count snow days as regular instruction or offer e-learning as an alternative during weather-related closures under a legislative proposal unveiled Wednesday.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said the goal of her bill, which she’s calling “The Snow Day Relief Act,” is to allow schools to meet state calendar requirements and better serve students when inclement conditions hit. She noted that under current law, districts and local leaders could face funding shortages and other penalties for failing to meet the mandated number of days in session in a school year.

“Across our state, extraordinary winter weather circumstances have prevented students from safely attending school,” Nelson, who chairs the Senate E-12 Education Finance and Policy Committee, said in a statement. “In keeping our students safe, school districts face a struggle to meet Minnesota’s calendar requirement. This bill gives local school boards the option to forgive days to ensure stable funding and avoid unreasonable scheduling disruptions for students and families.”

The bill’s introduction comes amid a particularly brutal winter for Minnesotans — and schools. Record cold and snow have led some districts to cancel more than a week of instruction. The unusually high number of weather closures has left school officials across the state grappling with how to make up for lost time and meet the state-mandated 165 days of instruction before the end of the school year.

Nelson’s bill seeks to alleviate similar crunches in the future by giving local school boards the ability to vote to count snow days as regular instruction. She said she also plans to explore increasing the number of days schools can offer e-learning as an alternative when weather prevents students and teachers from making it to class.

“Many districts have already adopted plans that have allowed students to learn from the safety of their own homes on dangerous weather days,” Nelson said. “While this should not be a one-size-fits-all approach, local school boards should examine if e-learning days are a fit for them in dealing with snow days in the future.”