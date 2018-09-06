People elsewhere might be bracing for a heat wave, but northern Minnesota residents were grabbing jackets on Thursday morning as cold air sent the mercury below freezing and brought record-breaking lows to Hibbing and International Falls.

The temperature fell to 28 degrees in International Falls, breaking the old record of 31 for Sept. 6. Hibbing recorded 29 degrees, eclipsing the previous record low of 33 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Frosty conditions were prevalent all across the Arrowhead region, including a December-like 24 degrees in Robinson, Minn., a small town about 100 miles north of Duluth in St. Louis County. Other bone-chilling readings included 28 degrees in Bigfork and Margie and 30 degrees in Embarrass, Birchdale and the Crane Lake Airport.

“It’s a little earlier than normal for these temperatures, but it’s been colder earlier in the year,” the weather service said.

International Falls had lows of 32 degrees or colder as early as late August, the weather service said.

A frost advisory was in effect overnight Wednesday and “sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected,” the weather service said.

While ice scrapers were in order in northern Minnesota, residents in the northeastern United States were advised to wear lightweight clothing and drink lots of fluids as temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes over 100 degrees accompanied a heat advisory covering eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Temperatures across northern Minnesota will moderate Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees and lows in the 40s and 50s, the weather service said.

In the Twin Cities, delightful fall weather is on tap through the weekend, with highs Thursday through Sunday in the low 70s and little chance of rain.