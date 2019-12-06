Droves of Minnesota students are once again set to skip class on Friday to demand action to address climate change.

The climate strike, part of a coordinated global campaign, is the latest in a series of major demonstrations this year. Another local rally in September drew thousands of young activists to the State Capitol steps.

Students are calling on lawmakers to support environmental protections and pass a number of policies they believe will mitigate the effects of global warming, including a national Green New Deal and commitments to transition to 100% renewable energy use.

This time, youth activists in Minnesota are also staging a series of smaller demonstrations ahead of the afternoon rally. Planned events across the metro include a protest outside of Xcel Energy's offices, a sit-in at the University of Minnesota and a FaceTime meeting with U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL-Minn. Dozens of southern Minnesota teens also are expected to converge on a Rochester City Council meeting to urge local officials to pass a resolution declaring climate change an emergency.

The latest strikes comes as international leaders gather in Madrid for a United Nations summit on climate change.