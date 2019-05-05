Minnesota's new Teacher of the Year will be named Sunday afternoon at RiverCentre in St. Paul.

Kelly D. Holstine, the state's current Teacher of the Year, will announce her successor. Minnesota, which is in its 55th year of honoring teachers, has produced four National Teachers of the Year, more than any state except Washington and California.

A banquet will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., with the surprise announcement about 2:30. The announcement will be broadcast live on the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Facebook page.

The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will come from a field of nine finalists chosen from an original field of 168 candidates. This year's finalists are:

• Jeffrey Davies, Roseville Area High School, industrial technology, woods and trades, grades 9-12.

• Jessica Davis, South St. Paul Secondary, math, grades 11-12.

• Bernetta Green, Eastern Heights Elementary, St. Paul, grade 5.

• Theresa Pearson, Winona High School, English, grades 9, 11, 12/

• Eugenia Popa, Harding High School, St. Paul, English as a second language, grades 9-12.

• Timothy Riordan, Blaine High School, Anoka-Hennepin district, biology and environmental sciences, grades 11-12.

• Steve Schmitz, St. Louis Park High School, Sinstrumental music, grades 9-12.

• Cory Wade, Hillcrest Community School, Bloomington, grade 3.

• Wilbur Winkelman, Lakeview Elementary School, Robbinsdale, grade 5.

Education Minnesota, the 86,000-member statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. The program also receives support from the SMARTer Kids Foundation, the Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, United Educators Credit Union, McDonald's Restaurants of Minnesota, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors and Education Minnesota ESI.