With all due respect to Wheaties, they need milk.

So cue up a gallon of Kemps, which is taking a page from General Mills’ “breakfast of champions” tradition of Olympic athletes on its cereal boxes.

Now on stores shelves, gallon jugs of Kemps milk feature Hannah Brandt, the pride of Vadnais Heights and member of the U.S. women’s hockey team that earned the gold medal in Pyeongchang this month.

Brandt’s image also will be featured in ads and on social media, part of St. Paul-based Kemps’ “Passion For Good” campaign, said marketing chief Rachel Kyllo.

Kemps also scored a win of its own, said Kyllo. Kemps had approached Brandt before the Olympics even started, through a milk education program that helps sponsor the Winter Games. “We believe milk makes strong athletes,” she said.

For its Wisconsin markets, Kemps also had signed Matt Hamilton of Madison, a member of Team USA’s erstwhile curling team.

That both athletes ended up winning gold “was the icing on the cake,” Kyllo said.

This actually is the second time Kemps has put local athletes on its gallon jugs, doing so two years ago for the Summer Olympics, although that particular athlete ended up not making the final team.

Brandt’s image is on all Kemps Select jugs — from skim to whole — and will be on stores shelves for the next several weeks.