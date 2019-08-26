Claire Wilson, a deputy commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), has resigned for the second time in less than two months.

Her first resignation, in early July, along with that of the agency’s other deputy commissioner on the same day, sparked a series of unprecedented changes at the top of the $18 billion department. Both Wilson and Chuck Johnson, the other deputy commissioner, rescinded their resignations the following week, after then-commissioner Tony Lourey resigned.

Acting Commissioner Pam Wheelock, who was brought on to run the agency temporarily by Gov. Tim Walz, said Wilson will depart this Friday.

In an e-mail to DHS staff on Monday, Wheelock said Wilson “has made a big impact on the agency” and “has helped lead significant change in human services.”

Wheelock will also depart at the end of this week. Her replacement is Jodi Harpstead, currently the chief executive at Lutheran Social Service, one of the state’s largest social-service nonprofits. Harpstead will take over after Labor Day.

In her own e-mail to agency colleagues, Wilson wrote:

“It is very difficult to leave DHS behind, and especially difficult to leave staff because so many of you have like family to me. But I know this is the right decision for me, and I believe it is important for the agency to have a fresh start with Commissioner Harpstead.’’

As a deputy, Wilson oversaw health care, children and family services, behavioral health, disability services and several other divisions.

The agency’s behavioral health division has come under scrutiny recently after it was disclosed that tribal bands were overpaid for opioid addiction treatment services and that DHS was making improper payments to some treatment facilities. A compliance officer in the division alleged retaliation after she raised concerns about contracts.

Johnson will stay at the agency under the new commissioner, Wheelock told employees. He has been with the department for decades.