The state's top government watchdog has launched an investigation into a report that the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) overpaid two Indian tribes approximately $25 million for substance abuse treatment.

Legislative Auditor James Nobles said Thursday that his office — an independent, nonpartisan arm of the state Legislature — is exploring the cause of the overpayments, when they began, why they were not discovered earlier, and who was responsible. He said DHS notified his office of the overpayments about 10 days ago.

The millions of dollars in overpayments were made to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation to provide Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid dependency, he said.

"This is serious," Nobles said. "There is always a question of how could this happen? When you find that amount of money focused on a particular service, and for a very small set of providers, that of course raises serious questions."

DHS released a written statement Thursday, saying the overpayments occurred over five years and for substance abuse services covered under Medical Assistance, the state's version of Medicaid. The agency is still working with the tribes to determine the precise amount of the overpayment and has taken corrective action.

"DHS is reviewing internal processes and policy guidance to determine how the overpayments occurred and how to prevent them from happening again," the agency said in its statement.

In a statement, Gov. Tim Walz said the problem was corrected in May, and the overpayments have stopped. "We are now taking a deeper dive to figure out the root of this issue and help ensure nothing like it happens again," he said. "In order to do this, we brought the issue to the Office of the Legislative Auditor, who has agreed to conduct an investigation."

The embarrassing revelation comes amid head-spinning turmoil within the leadership ranks of the mammoth social service agency and other reports of financial mismanagement. Commissioner Tony Lourey and his chief of staff resigned abruptly last month, following the resignations of his top two deputies, who have since rescinded their resignations. Walz has appointed Pam Wheelock — who has an extensive résumé in the private, nonprofit and government sectors — to serve as acting commissioner. No definitive reasons have been given for the spate of resignations.

Minnesota Republicans immediately condemned the overpayments, and renewed their calls for legislative hearings into problems at DHS and for restructuring the sprawling social services agency, which has a $17.5 billion budget and serves 1.2 million people.

"This is an agency that seems to have a blatant disregard for taxpayer dollars, and is simply not doing enough to stop activity that is costing taxpayers tens of millions each year," said Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River. "It's time for House Democrats to stop ignoring the turmoil at DHS, hold hearings, and get answers to the questions we all have about Minnesota's largest state agency."