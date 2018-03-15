Before starting her quest to find love as the newest “Bachelorette,” Minnesota’s sweetheart, Becca Kufrin, recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres. In the episode that will air today (March 15), Kufrin opened up in her first sit-down interview since fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped her for the runner-up on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” and aired the breakup for all the world to see.

When asked how she was doing, the 27-year-old Prior Lake native said, “I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else and seeing that kind of helped move on to realize he just found a better fit with Lauren.”

Shortly after the breakup, Kufrin was selected by ABC to be the star of the next season of “The Bachelorette,” which will air in May.

For her next fiancé, Kufrin told DeGeneres she wants someone who is: “loyal and honest, obviously,” she said.

Kufrin also revealed her celebrity crush — Michael Strahan — and said she hopes he’s a contestant on the show.

“I just love the gap tooth,” she said. “Just everything about him.”

As for Luyendyk, his flip-flopping ways have solidified his ranking as the most-hated “Bachelor” of all time. Fans reportedly purchased billboards backing Kufrin: “Becca, you’ll always have a rose from Minnesota,” one digital message proclaimed.

And a Minnesota lawmaker from Prior Lake made good on his Twitter promise and drafted legislation “banning” Luyendyk from the state.

In an interview with the Star Tribune last week, Luyendyk said that he and new fiancé Lauren Burnham planned to take a trip outside of the country while the fury died down.

“It will blow over,” he said. “I didn’t do this to become popular — I did this to find someone. And I did.”