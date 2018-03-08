A Twin Cities lawmaker has made good on his Twitter promise and drafted legislation “banning” from the state “The Bachelor” who proposed to Minnesota’s Becca Kufrin, then dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham in an unedited scene that aired Monday night on ABC-TV.

State Rep. Drew Christensen, R-Prior Lake, responded to how Kufrin was treated by Arie Luyendyk Jr., tweeting, “If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota.”

After getting many more times the retweets than he required, Christensen wrote a bill that expressed “a policy of zero tolerance” toward Luyendyk.

“It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in the state,” the bill continued.

The second-term Republican then doubled down, setting a 10,000-retweet bar for inviting Kufrin to the State of the State Address on March 14. Sure enough, 10,000 was surpassed and the invitation has been issued.

No word yet on whether the 27-year-old Kufrin, a Prior Lake native, has accepted her invitation to the State Capitol gathering.

Kufrin does receive a lovely parting gift — a starring role in the next season of “The Bachelorette.”