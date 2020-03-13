State officials will announce new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 this afternoon, moving Minnesota into a new phase of the public health response to a virus that has changed daily life for much of the world.

Gov. Tim Walz, along with Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, will unveil the plans at an early afternoon news conference, but details have not yet been released. They could range from specific prohibitions to asking the public to take voluntary actions.

Some states have banned large public gatherings, while others have shut down schools.

On Thursday, health department officials said that they were not recommending school closures at this time, partly because school-age children have not been as hard hit by the novel coronavirus. But shutting down the school system could also create more problems, such as taking away free or reduced price lunches, interrupting education and forcing many parents to stay at home.

“Many parents are health care providers so closing schools has impacts on our health care system,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Health Department.

The announcement by Minnesota officials comes just one week after the first case was discovered in the state. As of yesterday there were nine cases spread across seven counties.

This week, the Health Department has begun preparing the public for what is known as community mitigation, which involves taking actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are moving into a phase where people’s personal lives might be impacted,” Ehresmann said Thursday. “Moving forward to community mitigation we will be making decisions that affect all of our lives even if we are healthy.”

But Ehresmann has also been careful to note that the changes will not be like flipping a switch, but rather more like turning up a dial.

Still, organizations and companies across the state are already making changes with increasing frequency this week. Sports events and concerts are being canceled or delayed. Workplaces and universities are shifting into online mode to empty offices and classrooms.

The state has already banned most out of state travel for its employees.

Ehresmann said the new phase was always anticipated. State health officials began planning for it in mid-January as the new coronavirus emerged as a potential global threat.

Pandemic plans have long been in place at the Health Department, including for the H1N1 flu virus in 2009 and the SARS outbreak in 2003, which was caused by a different type of coronavirus.

“I started working on pandemic planning in 1999,” said Ehresmann.

For months, state officials have held briefings with education institutions, health care organizations and the business community about preparing, including the challenges of keeping essential functions operating when there might be a shortage of employees due to illness.

In order to make the community mitigation strategies work, state officials also need to institute actions that will be receptive to the public.

“It is kind of finding the sweet spot to have the biggest impact,” Ehresmann said. “The whole goal is to get ahead of the virus.