Daily life across Minnesota is rapidly changing as organizations and institutions quickly maneuver to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nine cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state, with the latest cases surfacing in Hennepin, Dakota and Stearns counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

St. Thomas Academy shut down school Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” after learning that a parent tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear if the parent is among those identified by state health officials.

“While this individual has not been on campus, we are working with the family to gather more information,” the school said in a note to families. “We are also working with the local health agencies to determine the appropriate course of action.”

Throughout the state, higher education institutions announced they were canceling in-person classes and shifting to remote learning. Some schools also extended spring breaks.

The University of St. Thomas, Carleton College, Mitchell Hamline School of Law and the University of North Dakota announced Thursday that they were moving to remote study. A day earlier, the University of Minnesota, which has nearly 63,000 undergraduate and graduate students, was the first of the large insitututions to move classes online at least until April 1.

The University of St. Thomas said it will begin online instruction March 16, with students returning to campus April 14 at the earliest.

“The COVID-19 situation is literally changing by the hour,” the university statement said. “Please be aware there are no confirmed cases within our St. Thomas community, and the information we have received to date from health officials indicates the risk to our community is low. We know from watching events unfold in other countries and regions, however, that this illness can spread rapidly. We also know that social distancing — limiting gatherings of people — can help to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Mitchell Hamline School of Law suspended in-person classes through April 3. The school is adding two days to its spring break, extending it to March 17. After that, classes will resume remotely. Students in its blended-learning program who travel to campus periodically for multiday sessions also will work remotely to the extent that it’s practical, the school said.

The school’s library and other facilities will remain open. But the school asks that students who recently traveled to an area with widespread outbreaks of the coronavirus or who show signs of illness stay home for 14 days to monitor their health.

Minnesota CentraCare announced it will no longer allow visitors to its eight hospitals, long-term care facilities, senior housing, hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgery center and sites that house large numbers of people. Visitors include patient family and friends, students, volunteers and nonessential contracted vendors. Exceptions will be made for patient-resident family members under special consideration.

CentraCare includes hospitals in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre and Willmar as well as more than 30 clinics, 11 senior housing facilities and seven long-term care facilities throughout central Minnesota.

Minnesota district courts, meanwhile, will continue to operate but are taking precautions, including postponing nonessential events, increasing sanitation efforts in courtrooms and public spaces and increasing remote working options for staff.

Courthouse visitors who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran or South Korea within the last 14 days or reside or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to one of those areas within the last 14 days have been asked to self-quarantine by any hospital or health agency. Those who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, have been ordered to notify the Court before entering the building.