The winner of Saturday's game between Minnesota and Wisconsin goes to the Big Ten Championship Game as the West Division champion. Click below for statistics, scouting reports, game previews and more.

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

College Football GameDay Live Blog from Northrop Mall



Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.

Phil Miller's Wisconsin scouting report

Megan Ryan's Big Ten power rankings

TV: ABC | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 83, 94. XM 83, 196.

Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Marcus Fuller | Chip Scoggins | Phil Miller



How's the weather at TCF Bank Stadium?

Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @BadgerFootball

Stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Wisconsin

College football scoreboard

Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights