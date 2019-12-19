A north Minneapolis man who was shot and killed by police during an armed confrontation Sunday fired a rifle at officers first, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Wednesday.

Chiasher Fong Vue, 52, died of multiple gunshot wounds after the standoff outside his home in the 3100 block of N. Thomas Avenue.

According to the BCA, officers were called to Vue’s home shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday to check on a report of gunfire inside the house. A 911 caller said Vue was carrying a knife and shooting a gun inside the home. Police contacted Vue by phone with the help of an interpreter and tried to convince him to leave the home.

Vue appeared briefly at the front door and then returned with a rifle, the BCA said. He raised his rifle in the doorway and shot at officers, who returned fire, striking Vue.

He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Medical Hospital. No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.