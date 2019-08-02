Minneapolis police shot and killed a man early Friday morning after responding to an apparent domestic incident in which the man shot a woman, officials said.

The woman is recovering at North Memorial Medical Center and expected to survive, police said.

The shooting unfolded about 2:49 a.m. when officers encountered the man in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue, responding to a report of shots fired and a person lying the road. The officers opened fire after repeatedly instructing the man to drop his weapon. "The woman is now safe thanks to their efforts," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey at a news conference Friday.

The officers were not injured, and they are now on administrative leave, per normal protocol after a shooting on duty.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting happened inside a house or out on the street. Officers performed CPR on the man and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

"This is a call that as a chief you never want to receive," said Arradondo. "This is a tragedy on so many levels and today many lives are impacted."

He said several children were on the scene, and they were not injured. He couldn't speak to the relationship between the man and woman.

Police have not divulged the name of the man, but sources identified him as Mario Philip Benjamin, 35. Benjamin was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2004 but had no serious criminal record for the ensuing 15 years.

Police spokesman John Elder said the officers were responding to two ShotSpotter activations in 2500 block of 11th Avenue, that were in "close proximity" of each other.

The officers, who have not been identified, were wearing active body cameras, Arradondo said. The chief did not know how many times the officers fired their weapons or what information they had going into the call.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Hours after the shooting, Arradondo stood in the middle of the intersection of 24th and Emerson, conferring other top department officials, including the head of the Homicide unit. A short time later, the BCA's mobile crime lab arrived on the scene as dawn broke and neighbors started heading to work.

Frey said he will be pressing the BCA to investigate and provide details to the public as soon as possible.

The officers are all cooperating with the investigation, Arradondo said.

This is the third time a police officer has fatally shot a civilian since Frey took office. Frey said the shooting won't affect his upcoming budget request for more officers, a point of controversy in City Hall over the past two weeks.