The lengthy, expensive and closely watched search for a new Minneapolis parks leader took its first major step Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Park Board voted unanimously to hire kpCompanies, which is based in St. Louis Park, to handle the national search for the new superintendent.

The board has budgeted $80,000 to $100,000 to cover all related costs, including air travel for candidates and community engagement sessions.

“I was most impressed with kp’s work with communities … that’s really going to matter in our superintendent search,” At-Large Commissioner LaTrisha Vetaw said at the meeting.

The company will help recruit, vet and interview a new executive by October, following Superintendent Jayne Miller’s resignation earlier this year.

Minneapolis Parks $111 million-plus annual budget 6,800 acres of land, water 550 full-time employees 55 miles of parkways 49 rec centers

The park system already has a relationship with the firm. In 2016, it helped hire Tyrize Cox as the park system’s new chief of its Recreation Division.

Cox had been an administrator in the St. Paul School District.

The anticipated search will also get a $50,000 boost from the Minneapolis Foundation. It was not immediately clear if that would be in addition to what the board has allocated.

“I think it sends the signal to any applicants across the country that the entire community is ready to embrace our next superintendent,” said Park Board President Brad Bourn.

The foundation kicked in its money because the $80,000 to $100,000 was not part of this year’s budget because of Miller’s unexpected departure.

“We didn’t want the Park Board to have to make a choice between funding great programs or funding a search firm,” said former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak, president and CEO of the foundation.

Community involvement will be amplified compared to previous searches, according to a news release announcing the search firm. Citywide conversations will be held with residents and park users to learn what qualities they want in their next leader.

Board Vice President AK Hassan, Vetaw, Interim Superintendent Mary Merrill and Bourn interviewed three search firms, but ultimately decided kpCompanies’ proposal was “best geared” to help the board engage with the community during the process, Bourn said.

“It’s beyond than just searching for resumes ... he or she is not the superintendent for the nine board members, but the superintendent for the entire community,” Bourn said.

During the November election, some Park Board candidates and protesters criticized Miller for a racial equity plan she initiated. Activists and the Minneapolis NAACP continued to raise concerns, calling for a boycott of the organization and for Miller to resign.

Miller, who was hired by the Park Board after a national search in 2010, accepted a job in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Merrill, a former superintendent, has been parks leader in the interim and will play a key role in the search.

“The selection of our next superintendent is an awesome responsibility and this board is committed to selecting a world-class superintendent for our world-class system,” Bourn said in a statement.

In its proposal, kpCompanies said 15 to 25 percent of about 30 qualified candidates should be from diverse backgrounds.

The search firm, a women and minority-owned business, plans to spend three to five days at the parks and on-site, talking with park users and employees.

It also plans three sessions with different park communities to “make sure we are getting the right feedback from a variety of people, including different cultures, races and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The contract will be negotiated but fees will be a yet-to-determined percentage of the first-year salary of the new superintendent.

