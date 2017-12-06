Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Jayne Miller, who has been the subject of criticism from protesters and some incoming Park Board members, announced Wednesday that she will resign, effective Feb. 3.

Miller, who was hired by the Park Board after a national search in 2010, said she has accepted a new job as president and CEO of the nonprofit Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy in Pennsylvania.

"Know that the MPRB is in a strong position," Miller said in a memo sent to Park Board staff. "We have an outstanding executive team that will continue the important work we have been doing through thoughtful, compassionate, and strong leadership and management of the organization."

In the run-up to the November election, a slate of candidates criticized the Park Board's racial equity plan — one of Miller's key initiatives. Miller helped incorporate racial equity criteria into the Park Board's maintenance plans, among other efforts, but activists and the Minneapolis NAACP continued to raise concerns.

Park Board Members Anita Tabb and John Erwin praised her leadership.

"I have a pit in my stomach when I think about the fact that we won't have Jayne at the helm anymore," Tabb said. "Losing her is a great loss not only for the Park Board but to the entire city."

Miller, who came to Minneapolis after more than two decades working for park systems in Michigan, has been lauded for bringing professionalism and financial transparency to the Park Board. She has also been credited with improving relationships with City Hall and other officials, which was crucial to securing an additional $11 million per year for 20 years for maintenance and renovations in neighborhood parks.

During her tenure, the Park Board has added riverfront parkland and the natural swimming pool at Webber Park, and made improvements at Theodore Wirth Regional Park and to the trails around the Chain of Lakes, among other projects.

Under her leadership, individual contributions to the Park Board for the Loppet Foundation Adventure Center and Water Works riverfront project jumped from $300,000 to $2 million. The equity metrics system she has developed for allocating parks funding has become a national model.

Erwin said other cities have been trying to lure Miller away for years. But some of the incoming board members' rhetoric during the election pushed her out, he said.

"Some of the candidates over the last year have characterized her as not being a good superintendent," he said. "The new board is going to have a hard time finding someone as good as Jayne."

Miller's resignation announcement was made public at the City Council meeting Wednesday, and officials there applauded her service.

"It's really hard," Miller said with tears in her eyes. "The opportunity in Pittsburgh is really amazing."

Miller makes $165,000 a year and her contract with the Park Board was to run through mid-2018. The incoming board will have to hire a new superintendent.