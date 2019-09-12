For the first time in 45 years, there will be no MayDay Parade in south Minneapolis next spring.

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, the nonprofit that puts on the puppet-packed parade and Powderhorn Park celebration, announced Wednesday night that it will take a year off to remake the rite of spring — improving it for artists and audiences of color.

“It is increasingly clear to me that it is just not possible to produce the MayDay that people have come to know and love and at the same time, do the work to change it,” said Corrie Zoll, Heart of the Beast’s executive director. “So if what we can do in the next year is either produce MayDay or redesign Mayday, this is a choice to redesign MayDay.”

The nonprofit, which stages — and most years subsidizes — the event first announced in January that the parade had become to big to stage on its own. It cut staff and shaved programs.

The decision goes beyond a year’s worth of funding. This year’s parade, held on a sunny Sunday in May, “was a wild success,” the nonprofit noted, that netted a $50,000 surplus. Instead, this break is meant to address bigger, structural issues — including the parade’s history of marginalizing and appropriating artists of color, Zoll said.

“The first word that comes to mind is gratitude,” said Minneapolis artist and author Junauda Petrus-Nasah. By taking a year off, Heart of the Beast is showing that it wants to do the “big, healing work” needed to transform. As a black, queer artist, Petrus-Nasah has experienced firsthand how the MayDay Parade “hadn’t genuinely made itself safe for people who aren’t liberal in a white, South Side kind of way.

Staff and volunteers worked in April at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre to to prepare for this spring's MayDay Parade.

“There’s a lot of work to be done around the soul and identity of this space that goes beyond mission statements.”

Artists and neighbors heard the news Wednesday at a meeting at the theater’s home, the Avalon Theatre on Lake Street.

This year, about 75,000 people attended the parade and ceremony, up 25% from last year’s record attendance, while donations doubled to $60,000. Money from advertising, vendors and more contributed to the surplus.

But most years, the event loses money. In recent months, Heart of the Beast has been working with St. Paul-based consulting firm Imagine Deliver to determine how the scrappy arts nonprofit could survive, along with its home and its signature event.

They focused on “artists who, frankly, have felt shut out of the MayDay process,” Zoll said. “MayDay is so big and everything happens so quickly that it relies on ways of doing things that have sometimes been done for decades.” That timeline, he said, “effectively shuts out new voices.”

Through a survey, meetings and dozens of one-on-one interviews, the nonprofit has gotten feedback from about 500 people. Next, they’ll convene a MayDay Council to fashion a new process for the event, figure out how to best use the building and make other plans. Nominations for that group will be open until Oct. 12.

Petrus-Nasah is one half of Free Black Dirt, an artistic duo that will help lead Heart of the Beast through next steps. She’s interested in exploring how the Avalon can become a resource to black, indigenous and people of color, especially as gentrification pressures the neighborhood around the theater at 1500 E Lake St.

“I would hate it if it went to some corny development who would knock this all down and put in a Chipotle,” she said.

Petrus-Nasah first fell in love with MayDay as a kid growing up in the Phillips neighborhood. She served as a staff artist in 2015, ’16 and ’17, joining the event during a critical moment for the Black Lives Matter movement. For one part of the parade, based on her poem, “Can We Please Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers?” she envisioned grandmas wearing church hats like crowns, riding in beautiful purple Cadillacs. In describing the cars, she told the group she wanted them “pimped out.”

A white woman complained, via email, to one of the event organizers, Petrus-Nasah said. That was one of several examples of people being rude, she said. But she also encountered volunteers who treated her with sweetness and encouraged her ideas and her energy.

Some MayDay fans might be tempted to put together a rogue parade, Zoll acknowledged. But doing so without the nonprofit’s organization, permits and infrastructure “would be a problem,” he said.

“What we are asking is for our neighbors to support taking a year off,” he said. Neighbors will be yearning to see their neighbors, so the nonprofit might call on people to “funnel that energy in creative ways.

“But, just to be very clear, that will not look like a parade or festival on the first Sunday in May in 2020.”