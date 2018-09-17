A Minneapolis man is charged in a fatal drive-by shooting last month near the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension headquarters in ST. Paul.

Antoine J. Grasty, 21, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of second-degree murder drive-by shooting. He was charged via arrest warrant on Aug. 17. He was arrested Sept. 14, and the criminal complaint was unsealed Monday.

Grasty is accused of killing Lil R. Molin, 26, of St. Paul, on Aug. 16. The criminal complaint against Grasty did not disclose an explicit motive, but stated that Grasty and Molin’s two groups were on opposite sides of a recent homicide case.

Molin was killed about 2:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue E. four days after Devon L. Goode, 21, of St. Paul, was fatally shot while playing dice.

According to the complaint against Grasty: Authorities pieced the evidence together through multiple surveillance videos and witness accounts.

Grasty drove up to a liquor store with three passengers. Molin’s brother, identified only by the initials “BMM,” told police that he arrived at the same store, and was confronted by Grasty and two of his male passengers.

“Immediately, [BMM] knew that there was going to be a problem because BMM is close friends with a person that was just charged in a Homicide [sic] in St. Paul,” the complaint said. “Grasty and his associates were connected to that homicide victim.”

BMM allegedly told police that Grasty brandished a gun. BMM called Molin and alerted him to the encounter.

Grasty’s group left in their car as Molin arrived at the scene in a third vehicle and tailed Grasty’s group. BMM then drove his vehicle in between those two cars.

The cars followed each other for some time, and Grasty eventually shot out of a car window at Molin, the charges allege. One of Grasty’s passengers later turned himself into police and said Grasty fired the fatal shot.

Molin died of a gunshot wound to the head.