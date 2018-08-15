A 19-year-old robbed a man playing dice on a St. Paul street and shot him through the heart, then implicated himself that same day on Facebook Live, according to a murder charge filed Wednesday.

Malik D. Turner, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting late Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street. He remains jailed ahead of a court appearance later Wednesday.

Friends and relatives identified the victim as 21-year-old Devon L. Goode, of St. Paul. The fatal shot pierced both of his lungs and his heart, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He also had bruises to his left cheek and jaw.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses told police several people were playing dice outside, and an armed Turner exited a car that pulled up next to them and demanded their money.

Turner pistol-whipped Goode and shot him, sending the others running. Turner grabbed items near and on Goode, then got in the vehicle and left.

Facebook Live video posted soon after showed Turner displaying a large amount of cash and was accompanied by audio of someone saying “real (expletive) shooters, man.”

Turners’s shoes and pants are visible in the video, and the garments match those worn by the shooter and captured in surveillance video from the crime scene.

Police arrested Turner on Monday at his mother’s home in St. Paul. He had with him a packed suitcase and $332.

Turner told police he had no recollection of a Facebook Live video posting on the day of the killing. He also denied being in that part of St. Paul when the shooting occurred or having anything to do with the crime.

At the time of the shooting, Turner was under juvenile court jurisdiction for first-degree robbery stemming from a holdup in December 2016. He was 17 at the time.