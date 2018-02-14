Apparently, too many people wanted to be in the room where it happened.

People and computers buying tickets to the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” crashed the ticketing system nationwide Wednesday morning as they jammed the website and phone lines, trying to score season packages for the hip-hop musical’s Minneapolis debut.

By 1 p.m., Hennepin Theatre Trust halted sales after selling 5,000 season packages that include tickets to “Hamilton” and seven other shows that HTT will present in its 2018-19 Broadway season.

Because there are a smaller number of tickets for some of those shows, the trust has set a cap of 15,000 on the number of season tickets it can sell. Meanwhile, it’s awaiting word from 10,000 current subscribers who have until March 12 to renew their subscriptions or lose their head-of-the-line chance to see “Hamilton,” which is set for a six-week Minneapolis run starting Aug. 29.

A total of 120,000 tickets will be available for “Hamilton,” meaning that 105,000 tickets will be available to nonsubscribers at some point. HTT would not say when individual tickets might go on sale.

Season packages went onsale to non-subscribers at 10 a.m Wednesday. But the system crashed almost immediately.

The Broadway smash “Hamilton” is coming to Minneapolis. (Photo credit: Joan Marcus)

“We were all ready at 9:59, and we had unprecedented volume, which we believe is due to not just human buyers but bots,” said Jim Sheeley, president of the Historic Theatre Group, which manages Minneapolis’ Broadway playhouses. “Any system will go down under such a sustained attack.”

Wednesday’s outage tested the patience of the festive crowd of 200 or so fans who lined up at the State Theatre box office in downtown Minneapolis to get their shot at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical.

Jaimee Bohning, an official with the Minneapolis public schools, was trying to get tickets three ways — through her laptop and her phone as she stood in line.

“I had two [ticket packages] on my computer in my car — or thought I did — then it crashed,” she said. “I can’t stay here long because I’ve got a meeting.”

Liesl Wiborg, a talent recruiter from Minneapolis, was the first in line at 5:30 a.m. The box office opened at 10 a.m., but because of the system crash she didn’t get tickets until nearly 11:30.

“I’m a huge theater fan and I can’t wait to see ‘Hamilton,’ ” she said. “We’re giving up our [Mexican Caribbean] vacation to Isla Mujeres for this.”

Earlier, Steve King, a stained glass artist, left without tickets after more than two hours in line. He had hoped to surprise his wife with tickets for Valentines Day. “I thought these would’ve been better than a box of candy,” he said.

Sheeley said that the problems were widespread, and affected the Archticks ticketing system administered by Ticketmaster.

“It’s nationwide and we’re throwing everything we have at it,” he said shortly after 10 a.m.

Another official at the Historic Theatre Group that while they’re used to fans lining up for tickets to individual shows, this was the first time they had seen hundreds of people jam the box office to buy a season package.

Check back here for more updates. And read more on our primer for how to get tickets.