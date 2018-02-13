Some Minnesotans got a head start on the roughly 120,000 tickets available for “Hamilton” when it finally comes to Minneapolis for a six-week engagement starting Aug. 29. Several thousand people who are already Hennepin Theatre Trust season-ticket subscribers got first dibs on the blockbuster hip-hop musical.

For the rest of us, the mad dash for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

At that time you’ll be able to buy a season package that includes a seat to “Hamilton” plus seven other touring shows, a mixed bag ranging from the current Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” to the flopped Gloria Estefan musical “On Your Feet!”

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

Where can I buy a season ticket?

You can go online at hennepintrust.org or ticketmaster.com. You can purchase by phone at 1-800-859-7469. Or you can do it old-school at the box office of the State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Minneapolis.

“Those are the only ways to purchase packages and guarantee that your tickets are valid,” said Dale Stark, spokesperson for the Hennepin Theatre Trust, which presents the Broadway in Minneapolis season.

How much does it cost?

Subscription packages range from $359 to $1,019 per seat.

Is there a limit?

You can purchase up to four season tickets.

I don’t want to buy a season ticket. Will individual tickets be available?

Yes, but no date has been announced. New and renewing subscribers are expected to take about 15,000 tickets, according to Jim Sheeley, president of the Historic Theatre Group, which manages the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters. That would leave 105,000 tickets for other patrons.

How much will individual tickets cost?

Single-ticket prices have not yet been announced but for the touring production currently in Denver, most seats range from $75 to $165, plus a select number of “premium” seats at $585 (plus fees).

Are group sales available for “Hamilton”?

No.

Will there be a lottery for cheap seats?

Yes, but details have not been announced. In Denver, there are 40 seats to every performance offered at $10 apiece. To enter, people download an app, and enter the lottery two days in advance. Winners are announced at 11 a.m. the day of the show.

Is there an age requirement?

Because of strong language and content, the show is recommended for ages 10 and up.

How do I make sure that I’m getting legitimate tickets?

Buy from only the three sources above. If you buy from a re-seller, “you’re playing with fire,” said Sheeley.

What steps are authorities taking to make sure that ticket-buying process is not been abused?

“We look for things like the same name on different credit cards,” said Sheeley. “There’s no fail-safe way to combat scalpers or scammers. They have bots that mimic humans. But we’re doing what we can to ensure that real customers, not machines, are buying tickets.”