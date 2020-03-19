Minneapolis is extending its public health emergency indefinitely as the city works to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The extension, approved by the City Council Thursday afternoon, gives Mayor Jacob Frey the power to enact emergency regulations to help protect the public’s health. It also allows the city to speed up the purchase of emergency supplies, bypassing normal public approval channels. It could also ease the city’s ability to get federal and state funding, should it become available.

After it approved the extension, the council also asked the mayor to prioritize outreach to people who don’t speak English, commit to projects that promote housing stability and pursue other ways to help people who might not be covered by other assistance programs.

Council Member Alondra Cano noted that she was fielding questions about rent support, particularly for people who work in the gig economy.

“I think this resolution really captures the prioritization of those populations that might be left behind by certain wide community safety benefits, such as unemployment insurance,” she said.

Frey declared an emergency on Monday but needed council’s approval to continue it. The city’s emergency will remain in place until the state of Minnesota lifts its own peacetime emergency declaration.

In the days since he declared an emergency, Frey has made several changes to city business by enacting emergency regulations. As of Thursday afternoon, he had enacted five of them.

Just before Gov. Tim Walz ordered a similar shutdown, Frey ordered bars and restaurants to close or offer only takeout, delivery or drive-through service. Frey added restrictions on adult day care centers and similar facilities. The centers can continue to offer home visits, food drop-offs and other services but can’t host large gatherings.

The city also has temporarily stopped accepting land use applications and announced that it is waiving late fees for the renewal of food, taxi, liquor, wine, beer or catering licenses.

To help soften the blow to small businesses, the city is offering to help set up free pick-up zones for restaurants that don’t have their own off-street parking. The pick-up zones will run through March 30, but could be extended depending on how the virus impacts daily life.

Businesses that are interested in applying can do so on the city’s website. As of Thursday afternoon, the city had approved 10 requests, according to city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

This story is developing and will be updated.