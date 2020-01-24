Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame is poised to leave office to head the city’s public housing authority.

After a five-month hunt, a search committee has recommended Warsame become executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, which provides housing for low-income residents.

The housing authority has scheduled a special public hearing for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the MPHA headquarters, 1001 N. Washington Ave.

Warsame, the city’s first Somali-American council member, applied for the MPHA job in December.

“I can think of no greater opportunity than to lead an organization committed to preserving and improving public housing for Minneapolis’s lowest income residents,” Warsame wrote in an application dated Dec. 7. “It would be a noble mission to lead an organization with a tremendous history of helping those most in need.”

He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. If Warsame gets the job, the city would hold an election to find a new council member for his district, the 6th Ward, which includes Cedar-Riverside, Elliot Park and other nearby neighborhoods.

To secure the job, Warsame would need to be approved by both the MPHA board and Minneapolis City Council.

MPHA is currently being run by interim executive director Tracey Scott. Prior executive director Gregory Russ left to chair the New York City Housing Authority.

This story is developing and will be updated.